Austrian media reported about problems in Mochovce

The explosion they are referring to happened in 2018.

Austrian media published a video showing an explosion in the nuclear power plant Mochovce.

The Austrian daily Kurier, which reported about the incident, cited the Global 2000 organisation as its source. The Slovak business news website Index reported that the event occurred during a trial run.

The Denník N daily then went on to explain that the incident they were referring to dated back to autumn 2018. It involved a short circuit on one of the diesel generators serving as a reserve source or energy in the event of an accident. The company has made adjustments since then and repaired the generators, the daily wrote.

Austrians opposed to the Mochovce power plant

Austrians have criticised the construction of the third and fourth block of the power plant ever since it was launched.

The video that made it to the media now shows an explosion on the power plant's emergency diesel generator. The generator serves as a reserve, supplying energy to the cooling system of the reactor in case of emergency.

3. Mar 2020 at 14:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff