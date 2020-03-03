One vote cost OĽaNO 3 euros, Most-Híd paid eight times more

Every vote that voters cast for the winner of the parliamentary election, the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), cost the movement about €3.
This "price" is based on calculations considering the number of gained votes and the cost of the campaign by the non-governmental Transparency International Slovakia. TIS estimated the OĽaNO campaign to have cost €2.1 million, while the movement gained 721,166 votes.
The far right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and Sme Rodina ended with a similar cost. ĽSNS spent €650,000 and received 229,660 votes. Sme Rodina, which is expected to join OĽaNO in a future ruling coalition as the second strongest partner, spent €800,000 and received 237,531 votes.
3. Mar 2020 at 14:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff