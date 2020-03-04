Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak businessman bought a share of Austrian real estate giant

The acquisition took place on March 2.

Peter KorbačkaPeter Korbačka(Source: TASR)

One of the biggest acquisitions of this year in the real estate market has already happened. Co-owner of the J&T Real Estate developer group, Peter Korbačka, bought a share in the Immofinanz AG real estate group from Austria.

The Austrians own the Vivo! shopping centre in Bratislava (previously known as Polus) and the Stop Shop chain, the economic magazine Index reported.

One of the richest Slovaks announced the acquisition of a 10.71-percent share in Immofinanz AG.

A record holder of real estate

Korbačka has been conducting real estate business for years. This includes J&T Real Estate and his own investments, like the purchase of the Bratislava-based Eurovea shopping centre.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Mar 2020 at 13:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

It's official: Matovič assigned to form the new government

The potential new prime minister said he would do everything to create a government that history books would mention as the greatest one Slovakia ever had.

Igor Matovič and Zuzana Čaputová

The Washington Post writes about "short-term" election success (news digest)

Overview of news from Slovakia on March 3, 2020.

Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár meets President Zuzana Čaputová in the Presidential Palace on March 3, 2020.

One vote cost OĽaNO 3 euros, Most-Híd paid eight times more

How much did the parties invest into their campaign and how did it pay off?

OĽaNO's supporters during the election night

Remember the pilot parking policy when parking in Bratislava’s Ružinov

Fines imposed during the first month totalled €1,270.

Parking is a problem in the centre of Bratislava as well as some its boroughs.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring