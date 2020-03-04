Slovak businessman bought a share of Austrian real estate giant

The acquisition took place on March 2.

One of the biggest acquisitions of this year in the real estate market has already happened. Co-owner of the J&T Real Estate developer group, Peter Korbačka, bought a share in the Immofinanz AG real estate group from Austria.

The Austrians own the Vivo! shopping centre in Bratislava (previously known as Polus) and the Stop Shop chain, the economic magazine Index reported.

One of the richest Slovaks announced the acquisition of a 10.71-percent share in Immofinanz AG.

A record holder of real estate

Korbačka has been conducting real estate business for years. This includes J&T Real Estate and his own investments, like the purchase of the Bratislava-based Eurovea shopping centre.

4. Mar 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff