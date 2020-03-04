Kia has launched production of its plug-in hybrid car in Slovakia

A new model will go on sale on European markets in late 2020.

Kia begins producing its second PHEV model in the Žilina plant on March 4, 2020.(Source: Kia Motors Slovakia)

Kia Motors Slovakia, a carmaker based in the northern-Slovak city of Žilina, is progressing in the production of plug-in hybrids.

Following a successful production launch of the Ceed Sportswagon a few months ago, the South Korean car manufacturer has begun to make another plug-in hybrid, XCeed, in its Žilina plant. Both models thus bring the electrified drive to a segment of compact family cars for the first time.

Read also The first electric cars have rolled off the production line in Trnava Read more

“These two models represent the next important stage for the Kia company, when we introduce a modern power train of a new generation to our broader range of vehicles,” Chief Operating Officer of Kia Motors Europe Emilio Herrera said.

He added sales of the Ceed model experienced a year-on-year increase of 46 percent in 2019, and Herrera expects the sales will go up thanks to new electrified models. The new XCeed PHEV model will go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2020.

Both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, XCeed and Sportswagon are soley produced in the Žilina plant, which is Kia’s only manufacturing hall in Europe.

Sportswagon PHEV can drive up to 60 kilometres without producing any emissions. XCeed can achieve a similar goal, 58 kilometres.

The car manufacturer produced 344,000 vehicles last year. The plant in Žilina opened its gate in 2017.

Read also

Read also These 8 graphs explain why Slovakia is a car nation Read more

4. Mar 2020 at 21:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff