Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

A hill people love even without being struck by Cupid’s arrows

Šíp, a peak in northern Slovakia, is accessible by train from Bratislava.

The village of Stankovany in northern Slovakia lies at the foot of Šíp peak. The village of Stankovany in northern Slovakia lies at the foot of Šíp peak. (Source: FB Stankovany)

It is pronounced in the same way as “sheep”, but it has nothing to do with the animal. Šíp, which translates to arrow in English, is a 1,170-metre peak in the north of Slovakia.

Next to Šíp is another peak, Zadný Šíp (1,144 metres), or back arrow in English, which means tourists can climb up two peaks at once.

In this week’s Spectacular Slovakia, Anna and Peter sit down and chat about these peaks, views, where to relax during your hike, and how to get there.

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

5. Mar 2020 at 10:00  | Peter Dlhopolec , Anna Fay

Theme: Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

