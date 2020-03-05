A hill people love even without being struck by Cupid’s arrows

Šíp, a peak in northern Slovakia, is accessible by train from Bratislava.

It is pronounced in the same way as “sheep”, but it has nothing to do with the animal. Šíp, which translates to arrow in English, is a 1,170-metre peak in the north of Slovakia.



Next to Šíp is another peak, Zadný Šíp (1,144 metres), or back arrow in English, which means tourists can climb up two peaks at once.



In this week’s Spectacular Slovakia, Anna and Peter sit down and chat about these peaks, views, where to relax during your hike, and how to get there.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/770826187&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

5. Mar 2020 at 10:00 | Peter Dlhopolec , Anna Fay