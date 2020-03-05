Court stopped prosecuting one of the accused Roma from Moldava nad Bodvou

The prosecutor can appeal the decision.

Judge of the Košice district court, Ľuboš Vereš, stopped the criminal prosecution of Leonard Horváth, one of the accused Roma from the Budulovská settlement in Moldava nad Bodvou (Košice Region).

The reason is “a circumstance justifying the halting of the criminal prosecution occurred outside the main trial”, the Denník N daily reported.

The prosecutor can still challenge the judge’s decision.

Horváth was charged with perjury. He was one of six inhabitants of the Budulovská settlement who described the infamous 2013 police raid. Although they were first considered witnesses, the Interior Ministry later brought charges against all of them.

Back in June 2013, more than 60 police officers raided the Roma settlement of Budulovská in Moldava nad Bodvou. The raid was called Action 100.

5. Mar 2020 at 13:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff