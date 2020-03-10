Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Could Witcher be shot in Slovakia? Filmmakers tend to look at incentives

Slovakia lags behind its neighbours. The recently introduced incentive policy can help.

Illustrative stock phote. Illustrative stock phote. (Source: AP/TASR)

THE Nosferatu vampire welcomes visitors to Orava Castle, a testament to the fact that one of Slovakia’s most beautiful historical sights has also played a role in the history of the film industry.

Magnificent castles, green rolling hills, rocky mountains, as well as distinct examples of architecture from different historical periods, are just some of the features that hint at Slovakia’s potential in the film industry.

Recently, interest in Slovakia among foreign filmmakers became a topic when rumours spread that the Netflix show The Witcher might be filmed in Slovakia, shortly followed by information that the Van Helsing project has some shootings planned in the country.

Orava Castle in the village of Oravský Podzámok situated in northern Slovakia.Orava Castle in the village of Oravský Podzámok situated in northern Slovakia. (Source: Oravské múzeum)

Nonetheless, Zuzana Bieliková from the Slovak Film Commission said that Slovakia still struggles with its position in the film industry.

Cash rebate for filmmakers

A 33-percent cash rebate on expenses spent on film or TV production in the Slovak Republic.

Minimum expenses required for a cash rebate:

- €300,000 for TV features (or series), slates of films (max. 3 films per slate) spent in the Slovak Republic over a period of 3 years, after project registration.

- €150,000 for individual feature films, documentary films and animated films, spent in the Slovak Republic over a period of 3 years, after project registration.

Source: Slovak Film Commission

“We usually appear in two or three films per year. Most of the times we represent another country,” she admitted.

Nosferatu was the first time foreign filmmakers made their way to Slovakia. That was almost a century ago, in 1922. Since then, over 20 films have been shot in different regions and cities in the country. A remake of the classic horror movie, called Nosferatu the Vampyre, was set in the High Tatras and premiered in 1979.

It wasn’t until the mid 90’s that producers discovered Slovakia again. The popular fantasy drama Dragonheart (1996) was shot at several of the country’s castles, including Čachtice, Spiš and Strečno. Filmmakers were charmed by the country’s nature as well, and Slovakia’s national parks and forests appear in the movie in great detail. The film’s medieval village was set in the town of Levoča.

Medieval but also communist-era

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Mar 2020 at 10:26  | Soňa Otajovićová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Coronavirus: Measures taken in Slovakia

The crisis staff added stricter measures, including a quarantine for people coming from affected areas. Seven cases have been confirmed in Slovakia so far.

All flights from Bratislava to Italy have been cancelled.

Two more positive coronavirus cases amid vast measure-taking around the country (news digest)

Corona virus, coalition talks, and other news from Slovakia on March 9.

Disinfecting the buses in Bratislava on March 9.

Corona and coalition collywobbles

The first week of March left people in Slovakia wondering what they should worry about more.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár.

Coronavirus: Many schools in Slovakia have been closed (overview)

Bratislava will close all primary schools, art schools and kindergartens.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring