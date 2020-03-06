Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Another secondary school in Bratislava reports coronavirus suspicion

The previous student suspected of having the virus tested negative.

The secondary school on Kadnárova Street in Bratislava.The secondary school on Kadnárova Street in Bratislava. (Source: Google Street View)

The secondary vocational school of mass media and information studies on Kadnárova Street in Bratislava will be closed until March 15.

The school suspects that one of its students might have been in contact with a person infected with coronavirus, Lucia Forman, spokesperson of the Bratislava Self-Governing Region, reported.

After the school receives the test results, it will decide on further steps in collaboration with the region and the regional hygienist.

Meanwhile, all schools administered by the self-governing region have had to adopt stricter hygienic measures, like the regular disinfection of rooms, handles, floors, changing rooms etc.

Apart from schools, some precautions have also been adopted in social care houses, cultural facilities and means of transport, Forman said.

The other student suspected of having the virus at the secondary school on Fajnorova Street in Bratislava tested negative.

Follow news about the coronavirus in Slovakia here.

6. Mar 2020 at 17:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

Coronavirus

