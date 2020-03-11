New wooden jetty in a village near Bratislava

More new attractions should appear in Zálesie.

In the village of Zálesie near Bratislava a new jetty worth €280,000 is being built. People can use it to relax in nature.

Zálesie decided to revitalise the riverbanks of the Small Danube. The project is supported by European funds.

The Zálesie jetty will cover an area of about 4,400 square metres, between the road and the Small Danube.

“Besides other things, the project will bring possibilities of connection for walkers and cyclists to a nearby recreational locality, the construction of the jetty and a building with refreshments, relaxation zones and a facility for placing bikes,” the Bratislava self-governing region explains, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Related story: Lookout jetty at Kuchajda reconstructed after years Read more

The jetty is three metres wide and 120 metres long. There will be a natural amphitheatre, a playground for children, gazebos and benches.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

11. Mar 2020 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff