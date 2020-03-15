Items in shopping cart: View
Cycling route in the High Tatras will be renewed

The path from Tatranské Zruby to Nový Smokovec will be accessible to walkers and cyclists.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)
The cycling path from Tatranské Zruby to Nový Smokovec will be renewed. The path is about one-kilometre long and will be accessible to both walkers and cyclists.

The path starts in Nový Smokovec at the crossroad with the nursery school near the Tatra Electric Railway stop and the bus stop and it ends near a bus stop in Tatranské Zruby.

Ecologic transport

Currently, the path does not fulfil the conditions necessary for a cycling route and that’s why the modernisation is necessary. It will include laying down a new surface to the existing path, informed Daniela Birková from the municipality of the town of Vysoké Tatry.

There will also be two rest areas with a bench and a stand for bikes next to the path.

“We believe that it will be a popular and well-used trail for tourists and locals,” said Birková, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “It has another advantage in that it will also provide a route for an alternative and ecological means of transport.”

15. Mar 2020 at 10:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

