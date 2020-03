Winter hike to Martinské Hole

Very windy.

For many locals and visitors, Martinské Hole in the Malá Fatra Mountains in the north of Slovakia is a popular ski resort where there is mainly natural snow.

But the mountain range offers other possibilities besides skiing, snowboarding or ski-alpinism. It is a popular spot for medium-difficulty hikes.

But beware – it is almost always windy on the top.

10. Mar 2020 at 13:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff