Young people do not fear a crisis but expect higher prices

How young people see 2020 in graphs.

About 90 percent of young people expect retail prices to rise in 2020. Also, they are not afraid of the great financial crisis about which analysts have been talking about for more than a year.

These are the results of the survey of the Kruk company, which is active in debt administration. They conducted the poll at the end of 2019, surveying 1,009 people aged 18 to 30, the Index magazine reported.

Young people under 30, regardless of gender and education, are convinced that goods will be more expensive this year. About 10 percent of the respondents do not believe prices will be higher.

10. Mar 2020 at 13:49 | Martina Raábová