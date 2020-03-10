Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Young people do not fear a crisis but expect higher prices

How young people see 2020 in graphs.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

About 90 percent of young people expect retail prices to rise in 2020. Also, they are not afraid of the great financial crisis about which analysts have been talking about for more than a year.

Related story:Youth in Slovakia most critical toward the US among V4 peers Read more 

These are the results of the survey of the Kruk company, which is active in debt administration. They conducted the poll at the end of 2019, surveying 1,009 people aged 18 to 30, the Index magazine reported.

Young people under 30, regardless of gender and education, are convinced that goods will be more expensive this year. About 10 percent of the respondents do not believe prices will be higher.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Mar 2020 at 13:49  | Martina Raábová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Do I have the new coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion

Do not go to your doctor or to the hospital.

Disinfection gel placed in a corridor of the University of Economics in Bratislava building.

Coronavirus: Measures taken in Slovakia

The crisis staff added stricter measures, including a quarantine for people coming from affected areas. Seven cases have been confirmed in Slovakia so far.

All flights from Bratislava to Italy have been cancelled.

Two more positive coronavirus cases amid vast measure-taking around the country (news digest)

Corona virus, coalition talks, and other news from Slovakia on March 9.

Disinfecting the buses in Bratislava on March 9.

Corona and coalition collywobbles

The first week of March left people in Slovakia wondering what they should worry about more.

Igor Matovič and Boris Kollár.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring