Churches will remain closed due to the coronavirus (news digest)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 10.
The latest updates on the coronavirus in Slovakia
- No new COVID-19 cases were reported on March 10, the Health Ministry said. If you suspect you may have the coronavirus, here's how to proceed.
- Regional authorities published all information regarding cancelled events and closed institutions in the Bratislava Self-Governing Region on a new website.
- Ryanair suspended all flights to Italy until Wednesday, April 8, as Italy’s government extended restrictions to all of Italy.
- Public transport within the Bratislava Self-Governing Region will operate on a holiday timetable from March 11 until further notice. (TASR)
- The Conference of Bishops of Slovakia said it respects a ban on holding public events. No masses will be held in Catholic churches until March 23. The Evangelical Church of the Augsburg Confession also cancelled its church services and other events until further notice. The Orthodox Church will go on with its masses, though.
- The Foreigners’ Police is still in operation despite the virus.
- Hotels and travel agencies in Slovakia have begun to feel the first impacts of the coronavirus on their business. Some hotels have reported a decrease in bookings by 40 percent in the current month.
The latest on post-election developments
- OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič may present the names of new cabinet members on Wednesday 11.
Other news
- Outgoing Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák (Smer nominee) is said to return to Brussels and work for the European Union after the new government is appointed. (TASR)
- Lajčák awarded the Golden Plaques to the non-governmental think tank GLOBSEC, analyst Alexander Duleba, former diplomat Pavol Demeš, sociologist Oľga Gyarfašová, migration expert Vladimír Šimoňák and diplomat Marcel Peško.
“We have faced many challenges. We would not be able to handle them without the significant help of people from international organisations, NGOs, and other ministries.”„
- The total export of goods amounted to €6.682 billion in January 2020, down by 0.8 percent year-on-year. The total import of goods increased by 1 percent to €6.655 billion. The foreign trade balance had a surplus of €27.6 million, which is €123.9 million lower than in the corresponding period in 2019, the Statistics Office reported.
- Outgoing Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is the only candidate of the Smer party to run for the post of the deputy speaker of parliament, Smer chair Robert Fico said after the party’s parliamentary caucus meeting. Fico added he will run for the post of Smer chair, and he is considering a nomination for chair of the party’s parliamentary caucus. (TASR)
- Young Slovaks are not afraid of the next financial crisis, a new survey by the Kruk company revealed.
- The Association of Industrial Unions (APZ) reported that some plants have had to slow down their production due to a lack of components delivered from Italy. Companies usually stock up components delivered from China months ahead, which is not the case of components delivered from Europe. (SITA)
- Slovakia’s industrial production grew slightly again in January 2020, after five months of annual decrease. It has increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year, and by 4.6 percent month-on-month. (ŠÚ SR)
- Construction production increased in January 2020 by 6.9 percent year-on-year to €310.7 million, after a three-month decrease. It also rose in monthly terms, as after seasonal adjustment, it increased by 4.9 percent. (ŠÚ SR)
10. Mar 2020 at 22:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff