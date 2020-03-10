Matovič may reveal his cabinet soon

How will the ministries be distributed?

From the left to the right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), and Igor Matovič (OĽaNO). (Source: SITA)

Igor Matovič, chair of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO movement), continued talks with his three potential coalition partners.

It is possible that the future prime minister may announce the names of the new cabinet members on March 11, Boris Kollár, chair of Smer Rodina, said.

“Provided that the other partners approve what we have agreed on, I think, he [Matovič] could reveal the names of the future coalition tomorrow,” Kollár said on March 10 after a four-hour meeting with Matovič, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

He insists his party will receive the speaker of parliament post, a source close to the coalition partners confirmed to SITA.

Three other coalition parties will nominate the deputy speakers of parliament, while one post will go to the opposition.

As for the ministerial posts, OĽaNO is supposed to get eight posts, Sme Rodina three, while Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí should have two each. However, there has been little progress on which party will get which ministry and who will lead them.

Kollár: 3 ministries and SIS

10. Mar 2020 at 22:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff