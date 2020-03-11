Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

The Defence Ministry bought missiles after the election

They defend the purchase by saying they only completed a years-long process.

Peter Gajdoš, Defence MinisterPeter Gajdoš, Defence Minister (Source: TASR)

The Defence Ministry purchased a new missile system shortly after the parliamentary election.

The biggest problem of the purchase is the date of the signing of the purchase, said Jaroslav Naď of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), who is likely to become the new defence minister, the SITA newswire reported.

Transparent and requested by the army

The Defence Ministry confirmed information about the purchase as well. As it said, the missiles were procured via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency and will cost about €14 million.

The ministry ordered 100 LR2 missiles, 10 launching systems and a simulator.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Mar 2020 at 13:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Military

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Kočner's judges charged and detained

Acting Supreme Court president is among the detained judges.

NAKA detains Monika Jankovska

A shirt producer will supply Slovakia with face masks

Zornica is said to manufacture 20,000 masks a day.

Churches will remain closed due to the coronavirus (news digest)

No new coronavirus cases occurred on March 10; Miroslav Lajčák may take up a job in Brussels.

A woman disinfects benches in St. Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice on March 10, 2020.

Could Witcher be shot in Slovakia? Filmmakers tend to look at incentives

Slovakia lags behind its neighbours. The recently introduced incentive policy can help.

Illustrative stock phote.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring