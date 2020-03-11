The Defence Ministry bought missiles after the election

They defend the purchase by saying they only completed a years-long process.

The Defence Ministry purchased a new missile system shortly after the parliamentary election.

The biggest problem of the purchase is the date of the signing of the purchase, said Jaroslav Naď of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), who is likely to become the new defence minister, the SITA newswire reported.

Transparent and requested by the army

The Defence Ministry confirmed information about the purchase as well. As it said, the missiles were procured via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency and will cost about €14 million.

The ministry ordered 100 LR2 missiles, 10 launching systems and a simulator.

11. Mar 2020 at 13:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff