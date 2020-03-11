European car of 2020 made in Trnava

Peugeot 208 awarded for three various drives, rich equipment, technical solutions and good drive qualities.

The European car of the year rolled off the production lines in Slovakia.

Related story: Slovakia is not just a car assembly hall anymore Read more

The winner was the Peugeot 208, produced in Trnava, the Sme daily reported.

It was picked by a jury of motor journalists from various European countries. The announcement is usually a part of the Geneva Motor Show, but the event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Peugeot 208 made in Slovakia was picked from a group of seven shortlisted car models. It was awarded for three various drives, rich equipment, technical solutions and good drive qualities.

Peugeot has won the award the European car of the year for the sixth time already, Sme wrote.

It was followed by the Tesla Model 3 e-car and the fully-electric Porsche Taycan, the only crossover Ford Puma, and four city compact cars, namely the Renault Clio, Peugeot 208, BMW group 1 and the popular Toyota Corolla.

Evaluation of the year 2020 finalists brand points Peugeot 208 281 Tesla Model 3 242 Porsche Taycan 222 Renault Clio 211 Ford Puma 209 Toyota Corolla 152 BMW group 1 133

11. Mar 2020 at 13:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff