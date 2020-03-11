Covid-19 to slow down Slovak economy

Firms are cancelling meetings and business trips, disinfecting their premises and sending their employees to work from home.

A lack of clarity and unpredictability characterise the situation in the business sector facing the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Slovakia. The virus poses a number of risks - not all of them immediate. In the meantime companies in Slovakia are adopting measures to protect their employees from contracting Covid-19. Nevertheless, instead of sick employees, companies are endangered by slowed down supplies from abroad as well as decreasing orders. The overall impact Covid-19 will have on the Slovak economy is still unknown. But analysts agree that the economic growth would be lower than that originally expected of around 2 percent.

“The situation is still very unclear,” said Tibor Lörinz, analyst with Tatra Banka, as cited by the SITA newswire. He added that the worst scenarios envision the crisis situation lasting as long as one year or even a year-and-a-half. “It is almost certain that it has negatively affected the global as well as Slovak economy, but we don’t know how much yet.”

Michal Lehuta, analyst with VÚB bank, sees two negative shocks that may hit the small and extremely open Slovak economy. The first one will be caused by the drop in orders from abroad while foreign trade might show signs of weakening already in March. The second shock will be caused by a cancellation of events, closure of schools and quarantine measures.

“Logically, the most affected sectors will be transport, culture and tourism, but also sales of durable goods, like cars,” Lehuta told SITA. “This is why the Slovak economy may be affected more than others.”

For now, carmakers are not reporting any problems.

“At the moment, Kia Motors Slovakia is producing in standard mode,” Ján Žgravčák, spokesperson of Kia Motors Slovakia in Teplička nad Váhom said to The Slovak Spectator.

Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava has not been affected by the situation yet, according to Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, spokesperson of Volkswagen Slovakia.

The carmakers, as well as other companies across Slovakia, are closely monitoring Covid-19 developments in the country as well as abroad and implementing measures to prevent infection at their business sites.

“We recommend that our employees maintain rules of correct hygiene and we ask our colleagues to limit close personal contact in workshops and offices,” Ján Bača, spokesperson of the steelmaker U.S. Steel Košice (USSK) told The Slovak Spectator. “We have cancelled all non-essential personal meetings, and for those who need to meet, we ask them to preferably use teleconferences.”

So far, one USSK employee has been infected by Covid-19, while this person was infected during his vacation in France.

“After the vacation he visited a hospital and was not at the workshop so he has not exposed anyone at work,” said Bača. “We do not see a reason to change our quarantine measures.”

USSK is preparing itself for other quarantine measures like the postponing of planned courses and training sessions and recondition stays. It has cancelled all training not required by law or regulation.

Strategic companies are prepared

Economy Minister Peter Žiga has already called on strategic companies to prepare backup teams as it may happen, that, for example those operating a nuclear power plant would have to go into quarantine.

“Even though the public is still to a significant extent addressing its comfort and whether services, schools and shops will continue to operate, it is necessary to focus also on critical infrastructure,” said Žiga after meeting representatives of large employers on Monday, March 9.

The strategic utility companies responded that they are prepared for potential problems and have adopted necessary measures.

The Slovnaft refinery is preparing for a situation where all its employees, to whom the character of their work will enable so, will work from home. It is also preparing for the possibility that the virus will arise directly at the refinery.

“In such a case, as we are a company of strategic importance and we are meeting the significant function of a fuel supplier, we have to adopt such measures to secure continuity in the production and supply of fuels onto the market,” said Anton Molnár, spokesperson of Slovnaft.

The dominant electricity producer Slovenské Elektrárne (SE) is another company of strategic importance and understands that the outbreak of Covid-19 is creating an unprecedented situation.

“It is our shared responsibility to contribute to reducing risk, protecting the health of all employees and maintaining electricity production,” said Miroslav Šarišský, SE spokesperson told The Slovak Spectator.

SE has already cancelled business trips abroad, ordered home office for all employees who have visited risky countries, and cancelled all meetings of more than 10 people.

“From Tuesday, in order to reduce personal contact at the workplace, all employees who can do their work by combining work from home and the workplace, so that it does not have a significant impact on performance and company functioning, are working from home,” said Šarišský. “Such employees must be present at home throughout the working hours whilst working from home.”

Companies can cope with up to 10 percent absence

Representatives of large Slovak companies, especially car-makers, have indicated at the meeting with PM Peter Pellegrini that they would be able to cope with a shortfall of some 10 percent in their work forces. However, if the proportion of absent employees is higher than 10 percent, the firms would have to limit or halt production.

Pavol Prepiak, executive vice-president of the Automotive Industry Association (ZAP), added that so far the problem is not the coronavirus itself, or the fact that the workers are sick, but the secondary consequences of coronavirus infection, namely the shutdown of schools and kindergartens. A large number of employees may have to stay at home with school children.

In the meantime, the Federation of Employers’ Associations (AZZZ) has informed that the Covid-19 is already impacting companies in Slovakia.

“They are experiencing, through their foreign business partners, lower demand or delayed supplies,” said Mirian Filová, AZZZ spokesperson, in the press release. “The lack of people in key positions, such as customs officers in China, is causing delays or disruptions of supplies.”

The Association of Industrial Federations has already recorded a slowdown in production in some factories due to missing components that companies import from Italy. As Andrej Lasz, the general secretary of the association, said, they have had components from China in stock for several months because of geographic distance.

“However, this is not the case for European countries from where just-in-time deliveries are coming,” Lasz said as cited by SITA.

At the meeting with PM Peter Pellegrini on Monday industry representative suggested that flights from Italy that have been suspended from the beginning of this week were divided into freight and passenger, while the ban would not concern cargo flights after the adoption of strict measures.

The state is prepared to compensate companies for the impact of Covid-19.

“If something needs to be done, we are prepared to discuss whether this will be in the form of financial assistance or some other measures,” said Žiga on March 11 as cited by SITA, adding that for now the production sector has not reported a need for compensation measures.

11. Mar 2020 at 19:16 | Jana Liptáková