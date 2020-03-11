Čaputová sends 13th pensions to court

The President decided not to veto the costly measure MPs passed days before the election in a short-tracked procedure.

President Zuzana Čaputová will not veto the 13th pensions but will turn to the Constitutional Court over a procedure used by the parliament during an adoption process of the law. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová will sign the bill concerning social insurance, known as the 13th pensions, into law. She does not want the most vulnerable groups to be hostages of the situation, she said.

At the same time, she decided to turn to the Constitutional Court regarding the way the law was passed in parliament.

The outgoing ruling party Smer and its coalition partner Slovak National Party (SNS), aided by MPs from the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and Sme Rodina, passed this bill in a fast-track procedure on February 25, just four days before the parliamentary election during an ongoing election campaign. The government had approved the proposal on February 12.

“I consider the procedure taken by the government a textbook example of how laws, which concern 1.5 million people and financial expenditures as high as nearly half a billion euros a year, should not be adopted,” Čaputová said in her statement.

11. Mar 2020 at 21:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff