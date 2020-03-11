Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Čaputová sends 13th pensions to court

The President decided not to veto the costly measure MPs passed days before the election in a short-tracked procedure.

President Zuzana Čaputová will not veto the 13th pensions but will turn to the Constitutional Court over a procedure used by the parliament during an adoption process of the law. President Zuzana Čaputová will not veto the 13th pensions but will turn to the Constitutional Court over a procedure used by the parliament during an adoption process of the law. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová will sign the bill concerning social insurance, known as the 13th pensions, into law. She does not want the most vulnerable groups to be hostages of the situation, she said.

At the same time, she decided to turn to the Constitutional Court regarding the way the law was passed in parliament.

Read alsoOne more parliamentary session. Smer and SNS want to push through costly proposals Read more 

The outgoing ruling party Smer and its coalition partner Slovak National Party (SNS), aided by MPs from the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and Sme Rodina, passed this bill in a fast-track procedure on February 25, just four days before the parliamentary election during an ongoing election campaign. The government had approved the proposal on February 12.

“I consider the procedure taken by the government a textbook example of how laws, which concern 1.5 million people and financial expenditures as high as nearly half a billion euros a year, should not be adopted,” Čaputová said in her statement.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Mar 2020 at 21:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Peter Pellegrini

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

State of emergency over coronavirus. What does it mean? (Q&A)

What to expect in the coming days in Slovakia.

Emergency situation applies from Thursday morning

There are ten confirmed cases of covid-19 in Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photo

A shirt producer will supply Slovakia with face masks

Zornica is said to manufacture 20,000 masks a day.

Kočner's judges charged and detained

Acting Supreme Court president is among the detained judges.

NAKA detains Monika Jankovska

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring