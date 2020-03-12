Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Eight police officers will help at borders with Turkey

They will be part of a group of 100 police officers from various EU countries.

Illustartive stock photoIllustartive stock photo (Source: SME)

Eight Slovak police officers have been dispatched to Greece to help it guard the border with Turkey.

Greece has asked the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) for help in order to calm the situation in the Evros regional unit and prevent illegal migrants from entering EU territory, the Slovak police informed on Facebook.

“The agency’s executive director decided on deploying the team of 100 police officers to Evros,” the police continued. The Slovak police officers will be placed at the Kastanies border crossing.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the police reported that they secured enough protective devices for police officers.

In the case of personal contact with illegal migrants, police officers are equipped with special sets, helms and shields to protect themselves, the police continued.

Slovakia dispatched 188 police officers within the Frontex operational activities in 2019, and is ready to send probably the same number to areas where they will be needed.

“In case the critical situation at the borders between Greece and Turkey persists over a longer period, or the similar situation occurs on other Schengen border sections, we’re ready to increase the number of dispatched police officers,” the police added.

12. Mar 2020 at 13:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

