Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The incoming PM Matovič critical of outgoing government's attitude about coronavirus

Medical workers meanwhile asked respective bodies for adopting measures to handle the current situation and stop the further spreading of the infection.

Igor MatovičIgor Matovič (Source: TASR)

The Slovak government has no plan in case of a rapid increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, said Igor Matovič, who is likely to become new prime minister after his Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement won the February 29 parliamentary election.

>>> Click here for all the information about the coronavirus in Slovakia

He is also critical of the approach of outgoing PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) to the measures adopted in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Mr Prime Minister, your approach is like ‘come what may’,” Matovič told the press conference.

What does Matovič propose?

The to-be prime minister has proposed several measures. He, for example, wants telecom operators to send a text message every day to all people who returned from risky countries in order to stay in 14-day home quarantine. He has already discussed the possibility with Orange.

12. Mar 2020 at 14:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

