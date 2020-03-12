Súľov Rocks provide a fairy-tale experience

Explore Súľov Castle and seek a dragon on the hike.

Legend has it that a dragon used to live in the Súľov Rocks (Súľovské skaly), spreading on the border of the Trenčín and Žilina Regions.

The dragon allegedly lived in a cave named the Dragon’s Hole (Šarkania diera). But before tourists reach the cave, they can enjoy beautiful views of rock formations of different shapes.

And to make the fairy tale complete, the hiking trail includes some fascinating castle ruins. Join on us this virtual hike on this week’s Spectacular Slovakia.

12. Mar 2020 at 20:24 | Peter Dlhopolec , Anna Fay