Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Súľov Rocks provide a fairy-tale experience

Explore Súľov Castle and seek a dragon on the hike.

The Súľov Rocks.The Súľov Rocks. (Source: TASR)

Legend has it that a dragon used to live in the Súľov Rocks (Súľovské skaly), spreading on the border of the Trenčín and Žilina Regions.

The dragon allegedly lived in a cave named the Dragon’s Hole (Šarkania diera). But before tourists reach the cave, they can enjoy beautiful views of rock formations of different shapes.

And to make the fairy tale complete, the hiking trail includes some fascinating castle ruins. Join on us this virtual hike on this week’s Spectacular Slovakia.

Listen to the podcast

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

12. Mar 2020 at 20:24  | Peter Dlhopolec , Anna Fay

Theme: Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

