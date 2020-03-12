Foreigners’ Police limits its operation in light of coronavirus

EU nationals temporarily freed from in-person registration.

Foreigners' Police in Slovakia will check if non-Slovak nationals have been in a 14-day self-quarantine before they are let in the office. The measure will be in place from March 13, 2020. (Source: TASR)

The Foreigners’ Police are also being affected by the current emergency situation declared in Slovakia.

Starting on March 13, the Foreigners’ Police offices will operate under a limited regime for the following 14 days. There will be no registrations of EU nationals and their family members.

If they come to Slovakia during the following two weeks, they will have to send information about the start of their stay in the country by mail. After the current precautions are over, they will have to come in person and register their stay.

Third-country nationals

Starting on March 13, foreigners coming from outside the EU can only apply for the renewal of their temporary residence in Slovakia and for permanent residence for an unlimited period.

“Other applications will not be accepted during this period,” said Police Corps spokesperson Denisa Bárdyová.

Checks on the entering

Foreign nationals turning up at one of the Foreigners’ Police offices will have to state at the entrance whether they have observed home quarantine for 14 days after they returned from abroad.

“If they have not, they will not be let in,” Bárdyová said.

Precautions adopted by the crisis staff on March 12 The introduction of border controls on all crossings, starting on March 13. People will be allowed to enter Slovakia only if they have a permanent or temporary residence permit. People living in the border areas like Rajka or Kittsee who work in Slovakia will need valid confirmation for working in Slovakia.

The closure of all three international airports in Bratislava, Košice and Poprad to passenger transport. Private and cargo flights will not be limited. The Interior Ministry will discuss possibilities of how to transport foreign holidaymakers who are currently in Slovakia to their home countries.

Stop to international train and bus transport through Slovakia, except for supplies. The operation of domestic trains in holiday regime.

International haulage should not be restricted so that supplies for companies are secured.

Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people coming from abroad. For those who do not want to threaten their family members, the Interior Ministry will open its facilities.

The closure of schools and school facilities for 14 days, starting on March 16.

The closure of social and cultural facilities.

Shopping centres will be closed during the upcoming weekend, with only groceries, drugstores and pharmacies opened.

The closure of bars, night discos, ski centres, wellness centres and water parks. Restaurants and hotels will remain open.

The restriction of office hours in client centres, district authorities, labour offices and Sociálna Poisťovňa offices. They will be open for three hours only, while the number of clients will be limited too.

12. Mar 2020 at 23:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff