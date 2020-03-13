Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Client centres work in a limited regime

The changes come into force on March 16, 2020.

A contact centre falling under the Interior Ministry in Bratislava.A contact centre falling under the Interior Ministry in Bratislava. (Source: FB Polícia Slovenskej republiky)

Client centres will be open on weekdays, from 8:00 to 11:00.

>>> Follow news about the coronavirus in Slovakia here.

Only people with booked appointments will be allowed to enter the client centres, the buildings where district authorities reside, and the police corps offices. Other clients will not be let in.

Those with booked appointments at the transport inspectorate will be permitted to enter no later than five minutes before their appointment. Those who booked the appointment before the change of office hours will have to make their booking again.

The public will be able to visit the filing office during opening hours.

As for personal documents, police officers will only accept applications to issue new ID cards to replace the existing ones, applications for issuing driving licences, and applications to issue passports in a quick two-day period. Applications for new ID cards for children younger than 15 will not be accepted. The new documents will be sent via mail.

The Interior Ministry recommends using electronic communication whenever possible and consulting either via phone or email.

State archives will be closed.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

13. Mar 2020 at 15:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

