10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon

There are currently 54 patients diagnosed with the infection in Slovakia.

The number of patients in Slovakia infected with the coronavirus increased by 10, PM Peter Pellegrini confirmed during a political talk show on the private TA3 news channel at Sunday noon. The new cases are located in the Trenčín Region, Bratislava, Trnava, Banská Bystrica and Martin. There are now altogether 54 coronavirus cases in Slovakia. 1,204 tests were negative, the Health Ministry announced.

The crisis staff is expected to meet on March 15 at 14:30. It is possible they will further toughen up preventive measures. This might include a ban for Slovak citizens to travel or the closure of all restaurants and shops apart from grocery stores, pharmacies, and drugstores.

The state will start distributing protective means for medical staff as of Monday, March 16, Pellegrini said. He also called on people who do not have masks to use some suitable alternative, like a scarf.

Czech Republic has reported 214 confirmed cases. A Slovak doctor working in the Břeclav hospital is one of them. (SME)

It takes about an hour to take samples to be tested for the coronavirus. Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo published a Facebook video that shows the testing process.

State-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK decided temporarily to put the restaurant wagons out of operation. The measure will be in place as of March 15.

People in Trnava and Banská Bystrica will be allowed to use public transport only if wearing a mask, a scarf or other suitable alternative. Wearing gloves is recommended as well. (Facebook)

Tesco retailer asks customers to be careful when shopping. Buying out some goods will means they will be unavailable for other customers. The retail chain has also changed the rules for its online shopping system. The retailer, for example, limited the number of products in certain categories to 12 pieces, while the payment will be available online only. Delivery can be booked three weeks in advance and the delivery time can be changed until 23:00 on the day before the planned delivery.

Lidl retailer shortened its opening hours and limited its own bakery in some shops. It has been unsuccessfully trying to get protective devices for all its employees. (Facebook)

15. Mar 2020 at 12:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff