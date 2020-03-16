Items in shopping cart: View
Matovič has done the easy part; now we are in it with him

The new prime minister and his government will have only hours instead of the usual hundred days.

Igor Matovič has put together his government, which is where the easy part of his post-election work ends.

All further decisions he makes will influence the country in a fundamental way.

He will not have time to try out different poses to test which of them would appeal to voters the most.

The power of election slogans quickly fades in a country terrified by the spreading virus and an unknown situation that entire generations have not experienced in our region.

16. Mar 2020 at 12:46  | Beata Balogová

Theme: Election

