Matovič has done the easy part; now we are in it with him

Igor Matovič has put together his government, which is where the easy part of his post-election work ends.
All further decisions he makes will influence the country in a fundamental way.
He will not have time to try out different poses to test which of them would appeal to voters the most.
The power of election slogans quickly fades in a country terrified by the spreading virus and an unknown situation that entire generations have not experienced in our region.
16. Mar 2020 at 12:46 | Beata Balogová