Peaceful panorama of Hrhov ponds

Views of surrounding nature not restricted by new vegetation.

The Hrhov ponds near the village of Hrhov in southern Slovakia are a paradise for birds.

It is possible to see a part of the Včeláre quarry from here and also the Turňa cement plant near the village of Dvorníky-Včeláre, the regional Korzár daily reported.

This part of the Gemer region will be green soon and birds will return from their wintering site.

18. Mar 2020 at 13:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff