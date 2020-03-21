Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Visual Pyramid will disappear from Súľov in autumn

The pyramid was temporarily placed in Súľov. It attracted many people and the village is not interested in extending the pyramid's lifetime.

Views from the Visual PyramideViews from the Visual Pyramide (Source: NHF)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

In a short time, it became an unprecedented attraction. The piece of art by Juraj Gábor located near the village of Súľov-Hradná in Bytča county attracted thousands of tourists, the My Žilina daily reported.

The view of the changing nature of the Súľov rocks framed by the 18-metre Visual Pyramid lured tourists on an undemanding walk every season and in every weather condition.

Related story:Unique lookout spot offers camera-like views Read more 

Temporary exhibition

This tourist attraction has stood on the meadow above Súľov since November 2015. It will be over soon. After five years, the art piece will be dismantled.

Young artist Juraj Gábor created this piece for his first solo exhibition in a gallery in Zlín. Back then he already knew that the piece had a limited shelf life. Then the piece was moved from Stanica Žilina-Záriečie to nature.

“It is because I wished for the place not to be permanently marked by the existence of the structure in the sense of creating a monument,” said Gábor, as quoted by My Žilina. “We estimated that five years would be the functional time of the structure.”

Listen to our podcast:Súľov Rocks provide a fairy-tale experience Read more 

Unexpected tourist boom

The Visual Pyramid resulted in an unexpected tourist boom in the village. More than 30,000 people came to look at the work every year. The local village was promoted to such an extent that the interest exceeded the capacities of the small village.

There was no place to park, locals complained about the loss of privacy, and the village said that interest also brought many arrogant tourists who used cars to approach the pyramid or who only wanted to take a photo.

The village refused the offer of taking the pyramid under its administration for a longer time. The art piece will disappear in the autumn.

21. Mar 2020 at 9:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Parliament sworn in, refused Blaha and Kotleba as committee chairs

MPs at the founding parliamentary session chose the Speaker of Parliament, his deputies and chairs of parliamentary committees.

Bratislava's SNP Square was packed in 2018. Today, it's a desert

Responsibility drew masses to the squares two years ago, now it dictates people should not gather.

SNP Square in Bratislava in March 2018 versus now (March 2020).

Murder, corruption allegations as well as plagiarism. What will we remember about the outgoing coalition?

The coalition that emerged as the dam against extremism departs.

Left to right: Andrej Danko (SNS), Robert Fico (Smer), Béla Bugár (Most-Híd)

Let’s applaud our medical staff, fire brigade, police officers and shop assistants

The Potlesk pre Zdravotníkov a Hasičov initiative has organised a nation-wide event.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)