Of people and viruses

Slovaks are not dancing on their balconies like Italians, although the government keeps tightening measures. But it is not all about the corona in Slovakia these days.

Slovaks are not dancing on their balconies (yet), but strict, nation-wide measures have been taken to avoid a fate similar to Italy’s. But it’s not all about the coronavirus in Slovakia: the future prime minister has put together his government and after a round of arrests, several judges and a former deputy minister ended up behind bars in involuntary isolation following severe corruption charges.

Coronavirus sends Slovaks home

As for the virus, things have escalated quickly in Slovakia - when it comes to the measures rather than the actual number of confirmed cases. The country did not go on a nationwide lockdown like Italy or most recently the Czech Republic, but the measures that the Slovak government took on Thursday, when the state of emergency was announced, have been dubbed the harshest in Europe after Italy.

By Sunday night, when the number of confirmed positive cases increased to 61, the government gradually tightened the measures. As of this morning (Monday, March 16) they have ordered most shops and service providers to close down, allowing only those selling food, medicine and essentials to stay open. The idea is to slow down the increase of infections and thus people potentially needing hospitalisation to ensure Slovakia’s undernourished and fragile health care system won’t collapse within days.

Most people with jobs that allow them to retreat to their homes have done so over the past week in Slovakia. There are still many who are going about their business as usual, especially over the weekend when crowds were reported to have hit some recreational areas - which PM Peter Pellegrini cited as one reason why they decided to tighten the measures even further. The crisis staff is expected to meet on Monday afternoon again, with more measures expected, possibly an order to wear masks outside of homes at all times. Few seem to be bothered about the scope of personal freedoms they are asked to give up for the sake of public health and security.

During this almost-nationwide-quarantine, time seems to pass differently; what happened on Thursday or Friday seems to have happened months ago. Some have taken to DYI activities (often mask-making), others have hit social networks to make up for the lack of social interaction in real life. In short, much of Slovakia has become part of the quarantined and self-quarantined global community. As nation states close their borders, people confined to their homes have strangely come together - life is the same regardless of the country you’re in.

Former deputy minister is in jail

On the bright side, it appears there are viruses besides the SARS-CoV-2 which are capable of mobilising Slovakia’s immunity reaction.

The police investigators and prosecutors have diagnosed some cases of the Kočner virus that has been plaguing Slovakia’s judiciary for years. Although this virus spreads at a much slower rate than the coronavirus, it is just as aggressive.

NAKA detains Monika Jankovska (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Thirteen judges and other individuals were arrested in their homes on Wednesday morning, after being charged with corruption, influencing the court and marring justice. Former Justice Ministry state secretary (deputy minister) Monika Jankovská, who exchanged thousands of messages with Kočner on Threema, also emerged from her luxurious apartment under the Bratislava castle wearing handcuffs. She is now safely isolated in pre-trial custody, as one of the four detained judges whom the Specialised Criminal Court sent behind bars.

The Threema messages are important evidence investigators are relying on in the document of charges, but so is the testimony of one of the charged judges, Vladimír Sklenka, who has blown the whistle on his former partners in the little judicial Kočner community.

Here comes the government

In other news - because these are the times we live in - Slovakia’s new government has taken shape.

The final deal was sealed when the four coalition leaders put on their protective masks and went to the Presidential Palace to introduce the names of the new ministers to President Zuzana Čaputová. They have not officially introduced the names to the public yet, as the president can still have objections to some of the names. However, some have been confirmed and some have leaked to the media.

Boris Kollár will become the parliament's speaker while Igor Matovič has managed to keep the budget-making Finance Ministry under control through his nominee, Eduard Heger. Commentators have labelled the final deal a victory for Matovič, whose OĽaNO is keeping most of the powerful departments (defence, interior) and the finance ministry, while the hopeful finance minister Richard Sulík settled for the economy ministry and the title of a deputy prime minister in the emerging government.

Ivan Korčok, Slovakia’s ambassador to the U.S. has been mentioned as the foreign affairs minister nominee of Sulík’s SaS. Korčok has not yet confirmed his nomination, but if he does become the foreign minister, the international community is likely to take it as good news, and not much will change in the course the ministry is taking in terms of policies and professionalism under the outgoing Miroslav Lajčák.

Quote of the Week:

“ “It is only up to us what the course of the virus in Slovakia will be like. It is about responsibility, nothing else." „ Future health minister Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO said on Sunday during a political talk show on the private TV channel Markíza.

In other news:

Expected this week:

The coronavirus has cancelled or put most events in Slovakia on hold.

The court proceeding involving Miroslav Marček, who confessed to having killed Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, was supposed to start on Tuesday but has been postponed until April due to the ban on public gatherings.

The president will convene the first session of the new parliament on Friday, March 20. The session will be accompanied by strict hygienic and security measures.

The crisis staff will reconvene on Monday to review the measures that have been taken to contain the virus and possibly take new ones.

16. Mar 2020 at 14:57 | Michaela Terenzani