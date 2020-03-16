Volkswagen and PSA will temporarily close Slovak plants

KIA and Jaguar Land Rover have not announced any changes.

The coronavirus has forced Volkswagen Slovakia to suspend its production only several days after it producing its six millionth car.

“We’ve hoped the precautions introduced by all governments in Europe will result in mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus,” said Volkswagen Slovakia Chairman of the Board, Oliver Grünberg.

As this has not happened, the Bratislava-based plant suspended its production on March 16, describing it as “the most responsible solution” under current circumstances.

The French car producer PSA will suspend production in its Trnava plant as well. While Volkswagen is preparing for suspension, to last until further notice, PSA said its plant will remain closed from March 19 until March 27.

All three plants closed

16. Mar 2020 at 23:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff