Founding parliamentary session: Masks, gloves and disinfection

The session will take place on March 20.

Coronavirus is interfering with the rules set out by the Slovak Constitution. The new parliament needs to convene for its first session by the end of March, but MPs will have to do so under strict measures.

The new 150 MPs will take their oath in masks and rubber gloves, as the founding parliamentary session cannot be skipped or postponed. Based on the Constitution, the first session must be convened 30 days from the election at the latest, which in this case is March 30.

President Zuzana Čaputová has set the date to Friday, March 20, because later than that the number of people infected with the coronavirus might be higher and the risk of infection may increase as well.

"Disease does not skip constitutional officials so this was also a reason not to postpone [the session]," she said at a press conference.

Safety ecurity rules will not allow public and most journalists into parliament. The only exception applies to the public service RTVS, which will run a live broadcast.

Touching the constitution only in gloves

17. Mar 2020 at 14:06 | Daniela Hajčáková