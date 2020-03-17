Masks and gloves are being distributed to medical staff

The Zornica company has shipped 70,000 pieces of protective equipment.

PM Peter Pellegrini visits the Zornica company in Bánovce nad Bebravou in the Trenčín Region on March 17, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Medical staff in Slovakia may soon receive the first batch of protective and medical equipment, made by the Zornica company from Bánovce nad Bebravou (Trenčín Region).

A total of 70,000 pieces of protective equipment have left the company’s warehouse to be distributed to medical workers across Slovakia’s eight regions. This include masks, surgical gloves, and disposable shoe covers for those entering outpatient departments, the TASR newswire reported.

Respirators will be delivered to doctors on March 18 and 19.

Health Ministry decides on distribution

The protective and medical equipment will leave the Administration of State Material Reserves, where Zornica shipped this material to, only after receiving the permit from the Health Ministry.

The ministry defines where and in what amounts the equipment will be distributed, PM and acting Health Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer) said.

Once the production of masks and other equipment increases, they will also be distributed to stores and private purchasers.

17. Mar 2020 at 22:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff