COVID-19-positive patient died, material is on its way from China (news overview)

Schools will remain closed until March 30, maybe longer. It is not clear yet if the school year will have to be stretched into July.

Another carmaker stopped production, JLR in Nitra.

People's mobility has decreased by about one third, based on data from mobile operators. Some operators report a decrease in half of their SIM cards, PM Peter Pellegrini said. He added it is important the mobility remains down, otherwise the government might be forced to impose a compulsory quarantine like in Italy.

The cross-border mobility with Hungary will be restored as of Thursday morning 6:00. This is good news for people who commute for work across the border to Hungary. Crossing the borders is allowed for those living within 30 km from the border, Interior Minister Denisa Sakova confirmed.

The national emergency in Slovakia now applies to all hospitals, but not doctors with private practices, Pellegrini said.

The permanent crisis staff will start working as of Monday, March 23, to deal with the coronavirus situation, the designated PM Igor Matovic announced.

“ "We need a nonstop crisis staff to have an overview of every single step and measure that the surrounding countries are taking too." „ Igor Matovič

The armed forces are on full alert. All soldiers have been called to serve or be available within six hours. 500 soldiers have been assigned to help the police corps.

The state is trying to assist 1,918 Slovak citizens who have requested repatriation. Buses will be provided for free while those who need to fly home will have to pay for their flights, Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said.

The government's special plane has flown to China to pick up health care material for Slovakia. The first supplies of material from China based on contracts for tens of millions of euros through the Lacorp company should make their way to Slovakia on Monday. The supplies include masks, respirators, protective suits, glasses, gloves, and rapid tests. (Sme)

The deadline for submitting income tax returns has been postponed to the end of June for all taxpayers.

Bratislava is building a "container town" at Zlate Piesky for homeless people who might need to be quarantined. No such cases have been reported yet.

The National Highway Company has closed its information and sales points at border crossings. Highway stickers can be bought online or at petrol stations. (Sme)

Drive-through testing point opens in Bratislava on Thursday, March 19.

Security measures have increased online shopping. Delivery companies are reaching the limits of their capabilities, the DPD company reported. Deliveries might slow down in the coming days. (Sme)

18. Mar 2020 at 22:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff