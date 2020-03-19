Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Čadca-based internationals summited Veľký Rozsutec

The peak was one of Suna’s and Sebastian’s first hikes in Slovakia.

Parking space in Štefanová, northern Slovakia, from where an educational path to Malý Rozsutec and Veľký Rozsutec, peaks in the Malá Fatra mountain range, begins.Parking space in Štefanová, northern Slovakia, from where an educational path to Malý Rozsutec and Veľký Rozsutec, peaks in the Malá Fatra mountain range, begins. (Source: TASR)

Well-known highwayman Jánošík hid his gold somewhere around Veľký Rozsutec, one of the peaks that dominates the national park Malá Fatra in central Slovakia.

Unaware of the legend, Keric's global volunteers based in Čadca, northern Slovakia, climbed up the 1,610-metre hill in early winter. Instead of gold, they enjoyed priceless views from the peak.

Suna Uzun of Turkey and Sebastian Pellizzari of Austria recount their experience on this week's episode of Spectacular Slovakia.

Listen to the episode:

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

19. Mar 2020 at 15:17  | Peter Dlhopolec

Theme: Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

