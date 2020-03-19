Let’s applaud our medical staff, fire brigade, police officers and shop assistants

The Potlesk pre Zdravotníkov a Hasičov initiative has organised a nation-wide event.

Not everybody can stay and work from home during the current coronavirus pandemic. Following the example of other countries, an initiative has emerged in Slovakia, calling for thanks to be given to those who cannot stay home during this crisis.

The Potlesk pre Zdravotníkov a Hasičov (Applause for Medical Workers and the Fire Brigade) initiative is inviting people to applaud medical staff, police officers, firefighters, supermarket staff, and countless others, en masse, on March 20, starting at 20:00.

“Let’s open the windows, go up to our balconies and by clapping together send a message of thanks to all of those who fight for us on the front line against the coronavirus,” reads their message.

19. Mar 2020 at 23:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff