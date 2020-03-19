Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Let’s applaud our medical staff, fire brigade, police officers and shop assistants

The Potlesk pre Zdravotníkov a Hasičov initiative has organised a nation-wide event.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Not everybody can stay and work from home during the current coronavirus pandemic. Following the example of other countries, an initiative has emerged in Slovakia, calling for thanks to be given to those who cannot stay home during this crisis.

The Potlesk pre Zdravotníkov a Hasičov (Applause for Medical Workers and the Fire Brigade) initiative is inviting people to applaud medical staff, police officers, firefighters, supermarket staff, and countless others, en masse, on March 20, starting at 20:00.

“Let’s open the windows, go up to our balconies and by clapping together send a message of thanks to all of those who fight for us on the front line against the coronavirus,” reads their message.

Share via Facebook or Instagram.

>> Read everything about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

19. Mar 2020 at 23:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Žilina-based Kia halts production

The suspension will last two weeks.

Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS

UPDATED: A woman positive with coronavirus has died

The autopsy showed that the woman died of an extensive heart attack, not the coronavirus, PM Pellegrini said on March 19.

Illustrative stock photo

Data from mobile carriers to soon unearth Slovakia's COVID-19 hot zones

State analysts will receive data no later than early next week.

Martin Smatana heads the Institute of Health Policies (IZP) at the Health Ministry in Bratislava.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)