Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

How to disinfect your mask

Some useful tips on what to do with a single-use or home-made mask.

(Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease has turned masks into scarce goods.

Those who are unable to buy them from a pharmacy or through websites are currently sewing their own, with several designs being offered on the internet. The reason is that many recommend wearing the masks or some form of face protection (like a scarf) when going out in public, and they are even required by some means of public transport and in shops.

These forms of protection need to be disinfected too.

>> Read everything about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

For masks made from 100-percent cotton, it is necessary to either wash them at a high temperature (the best is 90-95 degrees Celsius, but 60 degrees Celsius is acceptable) or boil them in water after use. After they are dried, they should be ironed on high temperature.

Scarves or other protection should also be washed and then ironed at high temperature.

Those lucky enough to have single-use masks and non-reusable respirators should throw them away after use. They belong in the unsorted municipal waste. Before being thrown away, people should pack them into a plastic bag or other package and fasten them up so that they do not fall out the waste bin. It is then recommended that you wash your hands carefully, the Health Ministry wrote on its website.

19. Mar 2020 at 23:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

