Why people need "šnuptychel"

Read a roundup of travel and culture stories for March 16-22, 2020.

PICTURE OF THE WEEK

The leader of the Slovak National Revival in the 19th century and the author of the Slovak Language standard, Ľudovít Štúr, is encouraging the citizens of Modra in western Slovakia to wear a mask amid the coronavirus disease outbreak:

“ Stay at home because there is a plague spreading outside, people of Modra. And cover your gob [huba] and snout [frňák], at least, with a handkerchief [šnuptychel] to stay healthy because that’s what still matters the most! „

The photomontage appeared on Modra's official Facebook page on March 18, 2020.

TRAVEL

Birds will soon return to the Gemer historical region, where the Hrhov ponds are located. While here, visitors can also see the Včeláre quarry and the Turňa cement plant.

Spring snowflakes grow only in ten localities in Slovakia and only in eastern Slovakia. Jovsianska hrabina is a place where the population of spring snowflakes is the richest.

Archaeologists discovered in Trnava many decorated ceramic fragments, antler tools and fragments of stone tools older than 6,000 years. They were found in front of the town's fortification wall.

While in the region, tourists should also visit Staškov, which is the home village of actor Jozef Kroner, and try the historical logging switchback railway in Vychylovka.

The decayed cycling path from Tatranské Zruby to Nový Smokovec will be put in operation again. Two rest areas and a bike stand will be placed near the path as well.

PODCAST

Set out on a trip to Veľký Rozsutec (1,610 metres), a peak in the national park Malá Fatra. Right next to it, hikers can climb up its smaller sibling, Malý Rozsutec (1,343 metres). International volunteers Suna and Sebastian, who are living and volunteering in Čadca, northern Slovakia, will tell you how to get up there and what you can see from up the hill. Image: TASR

SLOVAK WEATHER LORE

“ If you want to have potatoes in a pot soon, plant them in March. „

WEEKEND READS

As Janko Kráľ Park by the Danube River gets revitalised, a favourite but illegal car park near it will become the past. The Bratislava City Council wants to resume its relaxation function. The area used to be green before the reconstruction of the Old Bridge.

Young Peter and actor Mária Magdaléna were some of those who sent emotional letters to President Jozef Tiso with their pleas. The correspondence speaks its own language and of the era in which it was noted.

Music fans and artists were banned from this year’s award ceremony. Despite this, “disinfected” and “polished” Radio_Heads found their new homes. Who won the Album of the Year?

20. Mar 2020 at 5:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff