The central bank’s building will be decorated with light hashtags

Hashtags #solidarita, #somDoma, #rúškoTiPristane and #spoluToZvladneme will be screened at the building of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank, until the end of March.

The bank will also display its helpline number, along with the National Health Information Centre's helpline.

“We want to show our respect and understanding to everyone who became sick, who probably nervously waited for their test results, who are panicking or who are voluntarily locked in their homes,” NBS Governor Peter Kažimír said. “I also want to show my respect to everybody who is still going to work to secure basic life functions and the operation of our state.”

He also believes that if everybody follows the rules, by staying at home when possible, wearing masks and observing basic hygienic rules and recommendations, we can manage the current situation.

20. Mar 2020 at 12:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff