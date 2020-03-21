Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Matovič after his first cabinet session: We learned a lot we did not know

The number of coronavirus-positive patients increased by 41

PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session. PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Slovakia was not ready for the coronavirus outbreak, due partly to negligence, said the newly-appointed PM Igor Matovič after the first session of his cabinet.

The session took almost two hours longer than originally expected. Matovič explained this was because they needed thorough information about the coronavirus situation and that many of the things the new cabinet learned at the first session were new to them.

On the day the new government took over, a record number of new cases of the coronavirus infection was reported in Slovakia - 41.

The prime minister asked seniors older than 65 years of age to "consider every single move away from their home". He stressed it was just a request for now.

Related articleSlovakia's Ordinary PM takes over amid coronavirus crisis Read more 

At the same time, Matovič announced his cabinet will have another session on Monday and further measures are to be anticipated.

>>> These are the measures currently in place in Slovakia.

"We need to behave responsibly with common finances, and towards one another," Matovič said when asked how long he expects the measures to remain valid. He admitted he does not know yet what concrete measures his government will take.

Even before he took office, Matovič announced he would put together a permanent crisis staff to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Individual ministries will have crisis staffs too.

"I firmly believe we will make it together," Matovič concluded his press conference.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

21. Mar 2020 at 18:19  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Slovakia's Ordinary PM takes over amid coronavirus crisis

The president appointed the cabinet of Igor Matovič on March 21.

Left to right: Boris Kollár, Veronika Remišová, Igor Matovič and Richard Sulík

We are suited to thrive in difficult circumstances

Shared hardship is often, counterintuitively, good for mental health.

Petra Vlhová is a ski celebrity but remains an ordinary girl

The Slovak skier is a world champion and has two World Cup globes.

Petra Vlhová after winning the giant slalom at 2019 Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden.

Parliament sworn in, refused Blaha and Kotleba as committee chairs

MPs at the founding parliamentary session chose the Speaker of Parliament, his deputies and chairs of parliamentary committees.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)