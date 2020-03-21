Matovič after his first cabinet session: We learned a lot we did not know

The number of coronavirus-positive patients increased by 41

Slovakia was not ready for the coronavirus outbreak, due partly to negligence, said the newly-appointed PM Igor Matovič after the first session of his cabinet.

The session took almost two hours longer than originally expected. Matovič explained this was because they needed thorough information about the coronavirus situation and that many of the things the new cabinet learned at the first session were new to them.

On the day the new government took over, a record number of new cases of the coronavirus infection was reported in Slovakia - 41.

The prime minister asked seniors older than 65 years of age to "consider every single move away from their home". He stressed it was just a request for now.

At the same time, Matovič announced his cabinet will have another session on Monday and further measures are to be anticipated.

>>> These are the measures currently in place in Slovakia.

"We need to behave responsibly with common finances, and towards one another," Matovič said when asked how long he expects the measures to remain valid. He admitted he does not know yet what concrete measures his government will take.

Even before he took office, Matovič announced he would put together a permanent crisis staff to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Individual ministries will have crisis staffs too.

"I firmly believe we will make it together," Matovič concluded his press conference.

21. Mar 2020 at 18:19 | Michaela Terenzani