Former cake shop in Brezno will become communism museum

Town called on citizens to contribute and donate interesting exhibits.

Municipal office in BreznoMunicipal office in Brezno (Source: TASR)
The town of Brezno in central Slovakia should have a new attraction in May 2020. By establishing the Museum of Communism, the municipality would like to support the development of tourism.

Mayor Tomáš Abel said that the reconstruction of the former cake shop under the gate next to the municipal office started in 2018.

The museum should consist of four rooms from the 1960's to 1990's, the SITA newswire reported.

People can bring items

It will be possible to see old coins, postal stamps, postcards, badges, distinctions and other items.

The public can contribute and donate interesting exhibits, such as armchairs, tables, chest of drawers, carpets, mugs and glasses, plates, vases, bowls, etc.

“After we are done, the museum can fulfil several positive tasks,” said Abel, as quoted by My Bystrica back in 2019. “Older people who experienced this time would be glad to recall it and younger people can learn something new about our recent past,” he said.

25. Mar 2020 at 13:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

