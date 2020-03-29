Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Calvary near Banská Štiavnica

Štiavnické Bane is also worth a visit.

(Source: TASR)
Many people know the iconic calvary in Banská Štiavnica but not so many people know that in the neighbouring village of Štiavnické Bane there is another calvary, not so often visited.

It is located above Horná Roveň, part of Štiavnické Bane. It was built in the middle of the 18th century and it consists of the seven stations of the cross.

The seventh station is located on the hill and it is shaped as three crosses. Under the crosses are statues of the Virgin Mary and Saint John.

The calvary is lined by an old linden avenue planted decades ago on an originally treeless hill.

29. Mar 2020 at 9:25

