Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Migratory birds migrate above Zemplín

Storks and cranes arrive.

(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Migratory birds are undergoing massive migration through significant ornithologic localities at Zemplín region.

White storks (Ciciona ciciona) have already nested in Zemplínske Hradište in the surroundings of Trebišov.

There are more than 20 nests in the village. The village is a significant ornithologic locality for white storks.

Common cranes (Grus grus) are currently resting in the fields in the surroundings of Zemplínske Hradište. These birds are migrating to its northern nests.

24. Mar 2020 at 14:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

