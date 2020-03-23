Good news from Slovakia: Seven coronavirus patients released from hospitals

They will stay in home isolation as a precaution.

Seven patients who were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus have been released from hospitals.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

“Three patients have been released from the University Hospital Bratislava, three from the Trenčín hospital and one from the Banská Bystrica hospital,” said spokesperson for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliášová on March 20, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

They will stay in home isolation for the upcoming two weeks as a precaution, she added.

23. Mar 2020 at 12:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff