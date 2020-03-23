Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Good news from Slovakia: Seven coronavirus patients released from hospitals

They will stay in home isolation as a precaution.

(Source: TASR)

Seven patients who were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus have been released from hospitals.

“Three patients have been released from the University Hospital Bratislava, three from the Trenčín hospital and one from the Banská Bystrica hospital,” said spokesperson for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliášová on March 20, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

They will stay in home isolation for the upcoming two weeks as a precaution, she added.

23. Mar 2020 at 12:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

