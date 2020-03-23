Latest coronavirus updates: A positive gynaecologist and limited regime at Foreigners' Police

Some retailers have changed their opening hours, while several production plants decided to suspend their operation.

29 samples were tested for the coronavirus before March 23 noon, one of which tested positive.

The government would like to connect the testing data with the data about the movement of people received from mobile operators. PM Igor Matovič and Health Minister Marek Krajčí agreed that this would show them how the coronavirus pandemic develops in the country. The more data and tests available, the sooner the potential disease sources may be identified. Moreover, the government plans to discuss with the Public Health Authority a new examination protocol created by Czech virologist Soňa Peková. According to Marovič, it is very efficient and accurate and should enable people to be tested close to their home and for an affordable price for private payers. (SME)

A gynaecologist from the Ružinov hospital was reportedly receiving patients even though he tested positive with the coronavirus. As a result, the whole department had to be closed. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) reported on March 23 that the department was re-opened since two doctors had negative results, and that the doctor was not in contact with any patients. He also mentioned one doctor from Púchov, who was positively diagnosed with the disease, and two infected patients in the National Oncology Institute. (RTVS, cas.sk, SME)

As a result, the whole department had to be closed. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) reported on March 23 that the department was re-opened since two doctors had negative results, and that the doctor was not in contact with any patients. He also mentioned one doctor from Púchov, who was positively diagnosed with the disease, and two infected patients in the National Oncology Institute. (RTVS, cas.sk, SME) The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the public finance deficit may amount to 2-6 percent of GDP , according to the document drafted by the Council for Budget Responsibility. It plans to update it regularly.

, according to the document drafted by the Council for Budget Responsibility. It plans to update it regularly. Following the decision of four carmakers in Slovakia to suspend their production, more production plants have taken the same step . Nitra-based Foxconn Slovakia will temporarily halt its operation from March 23 to April 9. The ZKW Slovakia company, situated in the village of Krušovce near Topoľčany (Nitra Region), will suspend its production gradually. In the first phase, it ended about 60 percent of its current serial production until the end of last week. In the second phase, some 15 percent of its production should be suspended until March 24. The termination of the remaining 25 percent of processes cannot be decided only by the plant, the company said. At the same time, Samsung based in Galanta (Trnava Region) decided for a one-week shutdown, starting on March 23 (SME)

. Nitra-based Foxconn Slovakia will temporarily halt its operation from March 23 to April 9. The ZKW Slovakia company, situated in the village of Krušovce near Topoľčany (Nitra Region), will suspend its production gradually. In the first phase, it ended about 60 percent of its current serial production until the end of last week. In the second phase, some 15 percent of its production should be suspended until March 24. The termination of the remaining 25 percent of processes cannot be decided only by the plant, the company said. At the same time, Samsung based in Galanta (Trnava Region) decided for a one-week shutdown, starting on March 23 (SME) The Foreigners’ Police will be working in a limited regime until further notice. The departments will be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 to 13:00. EU citizens and their families who come to Slovakia will not have to register with the Foreigners’ Police in person for now. They should, however, send a note about starting their residence in Slovakia by mail. After the current precautions are over, they will have to come and register their stay. Read about other precautions here.

The departments will be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 to 13:00. EU citizens and their families who come to Slovakia will not have to register with the Foreigners’ Police in person for now. They should, however, send a note about starting their residence in Slovakia by mail. After the current precautions are over, they will have to come and register their stay. Read about other precautions here. The police in cooperation with technology companies are preparing the new Covid-19 app, which should inform its users about potential contact with a person positively diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 14 days. The applications should help Slovakia fight the disease, according to the Interior Ministry. (TASR)

Bratislava has launched the construction of the quarantine space for homeless people near Zlaté Piesky. There will be about 30 containers, where homeless people will receive necessary care and services if there is a suspicion that they were in contact with infected people or have the symptoms. (SME)

To secure help to homeless people selling the Nota Bene magazine, its publisher, the Proti Prúdu civic association, launched the fundraising campaign titled Sme s Vami (We Are with You).

Several shops in Slovakia will limit their opening hours. Lidl will be open until 20:00. Kaufland will be open from 7:00 to 20:00 on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 8:00 to 20:00 on Sundays, starting on March 23. The only exception is the shop in Avion Shopping Park, which will be open daily from 8:00 to 19:00. The retailers also decided to install Plexiglas near counters.

Lidl will be open until 20:00. Kaufland will be open from 7:00 to 20:00 on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 8:00 to 20:00 on Sundays, starting on March 23. The only exception is the shop in Avion Shopping Park, which will be open daily from 8:00 to 19:00. The Administration of State Material Reserves sold an unused backup hospital in Banská Štiavnica (Banská Bystrica Region) before December 17, 2019. It is a former hospital with polyclinics and medical material stores. The leadership of the material reserves does not consider it a mistake. (SME)

The state opened three new quarantine centres in the High Tatras : in Tatranské Zruby, Tatranská Lomnica and Štrbské Pleso. The centres have already accommodated 181 Slovaks who came from Germany and the Netherlands.

: in Tatranské Zruby, Tatranská Lomnica and Štrbské Pleso. The centres have already accommodated 181 Slovaks who came from Germany and the Netherlands. The Public Procurement Office will check the process of commissioning the medical supplies, ordered by the Administration of State Material Reserves, following the media reports questioning the transparency of the redistribution of public finances. (SITA)

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

23. Mar 2020 at 13:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff