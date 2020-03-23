Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

PM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana ČaputováPM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The new government took over one week after tough limitations on movement and business were introduced in Slovakia. The number of positive tests is rising gradually, but that is only because testing is scarce in the country. After he took over, Matovič revealed why.

New cabinet takes over

Slovakia has been through its first week of very tough measures, including school closures, border closures, and severe limitations on business and transportation. With the pandemic raging the whole world round, it is clear that Slovakia needs the best government it’s ever had.

What it gets is Igor Matovič and his cabinet of ministers, many of whom have little to no experience with the government or state administration. And that is just one concern that comes to mind when looking at the picture of the masked group of people who just took the reins of the country.

23. Mar 2020 at 14:00  | Michaela Terenzani

