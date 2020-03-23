Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

The new government took over one week after tough limitations on movement and business were introduced in Slovakia. The number of positive tests is rising gradually, but that is only because testing is scarce in the country. After he took over, Matovič revealed why.

New cabinet takes over

Slovakia has been through its first week of very tough measures, including school closures, border closures, and severe limitations on business and transportation. With the pandemic raging the whole world round, it is clear that Slovakia needs the best government it’s ever had.

What it gets is Igor Matovič and his cabinet of ministers, many of whom have little to no experience with the government or state administration. And that is just one concern that comes to mind when looking at the picture of the masked group of people who just took the reins of the country.

23. Mar 2020 at 14:00 | Michaela Terenzani