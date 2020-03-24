Aeolus travel agency no longer sells tours

Insolvency process with the company started in the Czech Republic.

The Aeolus travel agency talks about exceptionally serious circumstances for which they will not continue in the sale and implementation of summer season 2020, they inform on their website.

Also, the insolvency process with the company started in the Czech Republic. The economic Denník E daily first reported about the problems.

The travel agency that specializes in tours to Greece and Turkey are asking clients to be patient.

“Currently, our offices are closed, but the info-lines are available,” the travel agency wrote on the website. “As authorities work under a limited regime as well, we are not able to offer detailed information now,” they added. Aeolus will report about further steps as soon as possible.

Limited possibilities

The Czech Aeolus confirmed that the insolvency process in the Czech Republic is taking place, but it has not been decided.

Based on the result of the process, the travel agency will be able to take more steps. They assure everyone they will inform and contact all clients.

“Taking into consideration the quarantine as well, our possibilities on how to cope are limited,” the travel agency wrote.

