Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kiska’s departure will please Smer. The party should survive

When the ex-president Andrej Kiska founded Za Ľudí, he was ready to become a prime minister.

Andrej Kiska surrounded by his colleagues from the Za Ľudí party during the election night.Andrej Kiska surrounded by his colleagues from the Za Ľudí party during the election night. (Source: SME)

When the police detained 18 people from the judiciary suspected of collaborating with Marian Kočner in early March, attention was turned to the Constitutional Court. Its consent was necessary for taking the judges to custody.

Without the interference of ex-president Andrej Kiska more than a year ago, the court would probably have been led by Smer chair Robert Fico. However, Kiska said he would never appoint him to the post.

A few months ago, Fico thanked ex-state secretary Monika Jankovská, who was among the detained judges, for “the good job” she has done in the post. She was forced to leave the Justice Ministry due to suspicions that she had collaborated with Kočner.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Mar 2020 at 16:48  | Peter Kováč

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Masks will be obligatory, new measures mainly aimed at the elderly

Cabinet and crisis staff sat well into the night, introduced new set of measures.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Government sets up a permanent crisis staff for coronavirus situation (news digest)

Volkswagen Slovakia will prolong the suspension of its production, while Schaeffler Kysuce sent its employees on corporate holiday. Read the overview of news from March 23.

PM Igor Matovič and the members of the permanent crisis staff Peter Škodný, Robert Mistrík, Peter Visolajský and Vladimír Krčméry.

People like being smart. In banking and insurance too

What comes after mobile phone and smart watch payments? Banks have more solutions in the pipeline.

New ways of payments are popular in Slovakia.

Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

PM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana Čaputová

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)