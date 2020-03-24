Items in shopping cart: View
Foreigners volunteer to help Slovakia, masks and tests arriving from China (news digest)

Prepare for cold nights. Your overview of news from March 24.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic receive help in the fight against COVID-19 at the Prague airport on March 24, 2020. Slovakia and the Czech Republic receive help in the fight against COVID-19 at the Prague airport on March 24, 2020. (Source: FB Polícia SR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 24.
Coronavirus in Slovakia updates

  • The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MP Alojz Baránik will take a COVID-19 test after his family member showed coronavirus symptoms. Baránik, who attended the founding session of the parliament last Friday, is currently self-quarantining at home.
  • The International Association of Doctors in Slovakia has launched the initiative “Let’s all come together and help Slovakia” in an attempt to fight the coronavirus disease. A group of 30 volunteers, foreign medical professionals living in Slovakia, have decided to give a hand to date.

We consider it our duty to provide an opportunity to foreign medical personnel and people who have the necessary practical skills to help the Slovak health system in this difficult period.

The International Association of Doctors in Slovakia

  • The Technical University in Košice has begun 3D printing PPEs for the medical staff. The University set up an innovation centre that will focus on the design and production of respirators and other equipment.
  • The Banská Bystrica Region (BBSK) has launched a delivery service for the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly. The service is in operation in the districts of Brezno and Banská Bystrica at the moment. By the end of this week, deliveries should be available across the region.
  • The firm Gabor will suspend its shoe production in Bánovce nad Bebravou, western Slovakia, from March 25 until April 13 due to COVID-19. The company will close all its manufacturing halls, not only in Slovakia.
  • Lawyers will provide free-of-charge legal services to people during the quarantine, from March 24 to April 7. Citizens can ask for help online. All the information is available here. The help will exclude court-related matters.

Other news

24. Mar 2020 at 22:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

