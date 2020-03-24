Nearly 16,000 firms in Slovakia said to be affected by COVID-19

The pandemic crisis will have a huge impact on thousands of firms in Slovakia, a recent study finds.Read alsoThe COVID-19 virus to slow down Slovak economy Read more
The company FinStat said COVID-19 will directly affect 15,660 firms with a total annual revenue of nearly €9 billion. Game rooms, travel agencies, hotels and pubs are some of the businesses to suffer the most due to the measures adopted by the government.
PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has refused to speculate for how long precautions will be in place. The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) claimed in one of its scenarios that they could remain valid for two months.
Game rooms and betting offices
24. Mar 2020 at 22:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff