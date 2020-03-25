Transfusion service calls on donors to donate blood

The number of donors shrank, but some patients still need blood.

Despite the current coronavirus situation, patients across the country still need blood.

The number of donors shrank significantly, though. The hospital in Dolný Kubín (Žilina Region) reported only four donors last week, even though data from the past suggest that the number was about 10 times higher, the Sme daily reported.

Moreover, supplies are getting short anyway.

The National Transfusion Service (NTS) called on people to come and donate blood for those who need it.

Usage of blood dropped in recent days because hospitals can do only necessary surgeries these days. However, supplies are getting short anyway. Oncological and hematological patients still need blood.

“We can assure the adopting of maximum safety precautions at the NTS workplaces, and we would be grateful if people keep coming to donate,” said Michal Biganič of the National Transfusion Centre, as quoted by Sme.

Right after entering the NTS workplace, a person is required to disinfect their hands, while their temperature is measured. Those who have recently returned from abroad are immediately asked to leave.

Blood is not tested for coronavirus

Blood is not tested for coronavirus, as the infection is not spread through blood but through the air.

However, NTS stores the blood for 14 days after donation and uses it only after that period.

It thus asks all donors to inform them if they spot any symptoms in these 14 days. If there are some, the blood will not be used.

New measures for donors: Donors can enter only with a mask or alternative, after disinfection of hands and after their temperature is measured and they fill in the questionnaire.

People who have been abroad in the past 14 days or who were in contact with such a person cannot donate blood.

Neither people in quarantine or with symptoms of the respiratory disease can donate blood.

Every donor can book a specific time for blood donation.

25. Mar 2020 at 13:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff