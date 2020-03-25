Two parliamentary committees remain without chairs

Luboš Blaha and Marian Kotleba failed to get elected to the posts for the second time.

The parliament still has not elected new chairs for two of its 19 parliamentary committees. Candidates Luboš Blaha of Smer and Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), did not receive sufficient support once again.

Blaha was running for the lead post in the parliamentary human rights committee. However, he gained only 52 votes, while 85 MPs were against and four abstained from the vote.

Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), also did not receive enough votes to lead the parliamentary committee to control activities of the Military Intelligence.

He was supported by 42 MPs, while 77 were against and 23 abstained from voting, the SITA newswire reported.

Other chairs elected

Opposition nominees were elected to chair other committees.

Richard Raši of Smer was approved to lead the parliamentary conflict of interests committee, while Peter Žiga of Smer will be at the helm of the committee to control the decision of the National Security Authority (NBÚ).

The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) chairs six committees, while Sme Rodina, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí chair two each.

Smer should have five chairing positions (four already elected) and ĽSNS two (one already elected).

25. Mar 2020 at 21:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff